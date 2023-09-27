MLB Playoffs: 3 teams the Orioles should hope to avoid in the postseason
The Baltimore Orioles have been one of baseball's most interesting stories this season. But their run could end early if they run into these 3 teams.
By Curt Bishop
The Orioles shouldn't sleep on the Brewers
Finally, the Milwaukee Brewers are a team that the Orioles will have their hands full with.
The Brewers are best known for their elite pitching staff. With Corbin Burnes, Freddy Peralta, and Brandon Woodruff at the top, the Brewers have already secured their place as the best team in the NL Central, having clinched the division after a 4-1 loss to the Cardinals on Tuesday.
Wade Miley has also had a very productive season. He was signed to a one-year deal this past offseason. He is 9-4 with a 3.20 ERA.
But the Brewers are a serious threat to make a run to the World Series. They have not been to the Fall Classic since all the way back in 1982 when they were still in the American League. But with such an elite starting rotation, they could be the team to emerge as National League champions.
If the Orioles are stuck facing Burnes, Woodruff, and Peralta in the first three games of the series, they could be in some serious trouble. Not to mention, the Brewers have plenty of stars in their lineup such as Sal Frelick, Bryce Turang, Christian Yelich, William Contreras, Mark Canha, and Rowdy Tellez.
Devin Williams at the back end of the bullpen is also somebody to worry about. The Orioles are without Felix Bautista, and if the Brewers get a lead before the ninth inning, Williams will be waiting for the Orioles when they take their last hacks.