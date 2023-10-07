MLB Playoffs: 1 fatal flaw holding every Division Series team back from advancing
With the Division Series round of the MLB playoffs beginning on Saturday, there are still some issues that every team will have to overcome to take the next step to the World Series.
By Kevin Henry
2. Baltimore Orioles ALDS weakness: Inexperience
Outside of the Astros, inexperience in the ALDS can be said for every other AL team. However, for the Orioles and their young core of stars, this will be the first time that the pressure of October has been felt. How will Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and the rest of Baltimore’s young guns handle it?
Against the Rangers in the Wild Card round, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash talked about the youth of his team and that leading to some costly errors that put the Rays behind the eight ball right off the bat. If the Orioles come out shaky, Texas could well jump on them in the same way as they did the Rays on the way to their Wild Card sweep.
1. Los Angeles Dodgers NLDS weakness: The rotation
It’s no secret that Los Angeles can score runs against Arizona. The question becomes how much the rotation will keep Arizona from countering those runs early.
Clayton Kershaw continues to be the rock for the Dodgers rotation, but there are question marks after that because of injuries and issues off the field. Bobby Miller is very likely starting in Game 2, but this will be his first time to be counted upon in the postseason. When the series shifts back to Arizona for Game 3, who will be the starter for the Dodgers? As Dave Roberts mentioned at the end of the regular season, he has options … but are they options that are good enough for the Dodgers to dream of the World Series?