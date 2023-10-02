MLB Playoffs Insider Picks: 1 bold prediction for every Wild Card team
The Major League Baseball postseason has officially arrived, and it's time to make one bold prediction for each wild card team.
The Major League Baseball postseason is here. And if the regular season is any indication, we should be in for a wild and unpredictable month of October.
There are no runaway favorites in either the National or American Leagues, with both the Atlanta Braves and Baltimore Orioles’ pitching staffs flawed. The Braves’ rotation should get better deeper in the postseason once Charlie Morton and Max Fried return, but they’ll rely on Bryce Elder and Kyle Wright in the meantime.
The Orioles, meanwhile, have lacked pitching depth all season and failed to address the need at the trade deadline, with right-hander Jack Flaherty struggling since being acquired by St. Louis.
Let’s dive into bold postseason predictions for wild card teams.