MLB Playoffs Insider Picks: 1 bold prediction for every Wild Card team
The Major League Baseball postseason has officially arrived, and it's time to make one bold prediction for each wild card team.
Tampa Bay Rays: early playoff exit
The Rays, even with one of the smallest payrolls in baseball, have found a way to remain one of the elite teams in baseball. General manager Peter Bendix even called it one of the best teams in Rays history earlier this year.
That said, the Rays are flawed. They are without Shane McLanahan, one of the best pitchers in baseball. They will be without Wander Franco, one of baseball’s biggest young stars as he’s currently under MLB investigation. And reliever Jason Adam is currently dealing with an injury.
The Rays should never be counted out, not with the way they develop players. But the AL playoff picture is stacked with high-end teams and could result in an early playoff exit.
Toronto Blue Jays: prove to be difficult wild card matchup
The Blue Jays have the feel of a team that could make some noise in the postseason. They were on a downturn and at one point fell out of a playoff spot, but have recently turned it back up with series wins over the Red Sox, Yankees and Rays.
They entered this season with a lot of hype. They did not live up to it. But with their roster, and their home field advantage at the Rogers Centre, they will prove to be a tough out and could be primed to upset a fellow AL foe.