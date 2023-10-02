MLB Playoffs Insider Picks: 1 bold prediction for every Wild Card team
The Major League Baseball postseason has officially arrived, and it's time to make one bold prediction for each wild card team.
Texas Rangers: advance to the ALDS
The Rangers and Astros fought until the 162nd game of the regular season to determine the American League West champion. But it was ultimately the Astros who prevailed, and now the Rangers have to travel to Tampa Bay for a matchup against the Rays in the wild card round.
The Rays have a depleted, yet still talented roster, and the same can be said for the Rangers with Max Scherzer and Jon Gray both on the Injured List. But they still have two veteran starters in Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Montgomery – Eovaldi has extensive playoff experience, Montgomery has been one of the best left-handed pitchers in baseball the last 1.5 years – and they should help immensely in this series against an offense that ranks fourth in OPS (.776).
But the Rangers are third in baseball in OPS (.789) and have one of baseball’s premier hitters in Corey Seager, who finished the season hitting .330/.393/.628 with 33 home runs and 96 RBI.
It will be Seager and the Rangers’ starting pitching that gives them the edge, and would set them up for a matchup against the Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS.
Not to mention an offense that’s led by Corey Seager that ranks third in baseball in OPS.
Minnesota Twins: one and done
When the Twins signed Carlos Correa in the offseason, it sent shockwaves throughout the industry and ended one of the most bizarre free agencies in baseball history. But it also underscored that they were serious about winning a World Series.
But they aren’t ready quite yet, and this will be a crucial offseason for the team in upgrading its roster. One area that I expect the team to target is the bullpen, as they had their eyes on the Angels’ relievers when they were placed on waivers in August.