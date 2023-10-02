MLB Playoffs Insider Picks: 1 bold prediction for every Wild Card team
The Major League Baseball postseason has officially arrived, and it's time to make one bold prediction for each wild card team.
Miami Marlins: one and done
When the Miami Marlins lost Sandy Alcantara for the season, it put the team – especially its rotation – in a precarious position. But the team ended up rallying and clinched its fourth playoff berth in team history.
Now, they are set to face off against the Philadelphia Phillies. And the loss of Alcantara figures to be felt immediately against a lineup that features a plethora of elite hitters that include Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos.
The Marlins have talent. Their lineup is led by Luis Arraez and Jorge Soler. Midseason additions Josh Bell, Jake Burger, Ryan Weathers and David Robertson have all made impacts. Their main starting options in a wild card series will be Jesus Luzardo, Braxton Garrett, Edward Cabrera, Johnny Cueto and Weathers.
The Marlins will be a tough out, but the Phillies should ultimately prevail. But general manager Kim Ng and manager Skip Schumaker should be proud of what they build, and this should be the first of several years of contention for an impressive Marlins team.