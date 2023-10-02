MLB Playoffs Insider Picks: 1 bold prediction for every Wild Card team
The Major League Baseball postseason has officially arrived, and it's time to make one bold prediction for each wild card team.
Philadelphia Phillies: make a deep postseason run
I could easily see a scenario in which the Phillies make another deep postseason run and once again eliminate the Atlanta Braves. Their lineup that features Bryce Harper, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos, among others, is ripe to take advantage of a battered Braves rotation.
Oh, and let’s not forget that the Phillies have a playoff-tested rotation that includes numerous high-priced arms, not to mention a Hall of Fame caliber closer in Craig Kimbrel for the ninth inning.
But the X-factor here is Turner, who when is locked in, is arguably the best shortstop in baseball.
Milwaukee Brewers: advance to the NLCS
The Brewers’ rotation, headlined by Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta, is as good as any in baseball. Their offense has high-end pieces and has shown flashes that it can carry the team at various points this season.
But what gives the Brewers its edge is manager Craig Counsell, who finds every competitive advantage to give his team the edge. I think he does it once again and gets his team past the Dodgers for a trip to the National League Championship Series.