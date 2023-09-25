MLB Postseason news: Astros slide, Cubs rise, Braves broken
The Wild Card races are tightening up with just a week remaining in the MLB season.
By Drew Koch
MLB Postseason news: The Atlanta Braves are beaten up
The Atlanta Braves notched their 100th victory of the 2023 season on Sunday, but there was a somber note that accompanied the club's NL-leading win.
Starter Charlie Morton has been placed on the 15-day IL with inflammation in his right index finger. This will definitely affect the Braves starting rotation for the NLDS, as Morton was the team's likely No. 3 starter behind Spencer Strider and Max Fried.
The will likely thrust Bryce Elder in the starting rotation for the Braves opening series. While the right-hander had a ton of success early on this season, Elder has slipped of late. Elder was pulled without getting out of the fourth inning in his last start after issuing five free passes and two round trippers to the Philadelphia Phillies.
The Braves have seen 16 different starting pitchers this season, with a dozen getting more than one start. Morton had starter 30 games for Atlanta and owned a sparkling 3.64 ERA. There's also no way to quantify the playoff experience that the veteran brings to the table.
Atlanta also has Kyle Wright available, but injuries and ineffectiveness have seen the right-hander post an atrocious 7.22 ERA in less than 30 innings of work this season. Look for Elder to get the ball in place of Morton until the 39-year-old is able to return.