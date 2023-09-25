MLB Postseason news: Astros slide, Cubs rise, Braves broken
The Wild Card races are tightening up with just a week remaining in the MLB season.
By Drew Koch
MLB Postseason news: The Chicago Cubs are still in the NL Wild Card hunt
After dropping 2-of-3 to the Pittsburgh Pirates last week, the Chicago Cubs were in trouble. But David Ross seems to have gotten the attention of his ball club, and the Cubs are back from the dead with six games left in their season.
Chicago dispatched of the Colorado Rockies over the weekend and look poised to make return to the MLB Postseason. They'll face a tough task this week, however, with the Atlanta Braves ready to welcome the North Siders to Truist Park.
The Cubs maintain a slight edge in the NL Wild Card standings over the Miami Marlins. But, much to the Cubs' chagrin, the Fish old the tiebreaker over Chicago. In fact, every team in the NL Wild Card holds the edge over the Cubbies.
Chicago will send Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon, and Marcus Stroman to the bump versus the Braves this week. And with the hot-hitting of Seiya Suzuki and Dansby Swanson, the Cubs are hopeful to maintain that slim edge in the NL Wild Card standings.
The schedule makers didn't do the Chicago Cubs any favors during the final week. With a three-game visit to the Atlanta Braves followed by three games in Milwaukee to finish the season, the Cubs will have to knock off two division winners in order to secure a spot in the MLB Postseason.