MLB Postseason news: Astros slide, Cubs rise, Braves broken
The Wild Card races are tightening up with just a week remaining in the MLB season.
By Drew Koch
The MLB Postseason is just over a week away, and yet, there are still a number of things to figure out before the regular season comes to a close on Sunday.
Heading into play on Monday, only six of the 12 spots in the MLB Postseason have been secured. And only three of the six division winners have been crowned.
The Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, Minnesota Twins, and Milwaukee Brewers will also be participants in this year's MLB Playoffs, but there are some intriguing storylines starting to emerge with less than a week left in the 2023 season.
MLB Postseason news: The Houston Astros are in trouble
The Houston Astros inexplicably let a golden opportunity slip through their fingers this past weekend, and it may cost them dearly. The defending World Series champions were swept by the Kansas City Royals - a team that has lost over 100 games this season.
Dusty Baker's squad is in trouble. At the moment, Houston is a half-game better than their AL West rival, the Seattle Mariners, and the Astros travel to the Pacific Northwest to battle the M's in what could totally tank their season.
The Toronto Blue Jays are two game up in the AL Wild Card standings and the Astros already have a losing record against the Mariners this season. With MLB's new postseason rules, should the Astros and Mariners have identical records at the end of the regular season, Seattle would get the nod over Houston.
Tonight's game will feature two of the best in the business with Luis Castillo toeing the rubber against Justin Verlander. After the three-game series against the Mariners, Houston then goes on the road to face an Arizona Diamondbacks' team that is also fighting for their playoff lives.
If they can't rally during the final week of the season, the Astros are in danger of missing the MLB Postseason entirely. Houston has won just three of their last 10 games.