MLB Postseason news: Phils and Crew clinch, Cubs drop the ball, AL West race tightens
Two more teams punched their tickets on Tuesday night.
By Drew Koch
MLB Postseason news: Cubs drop the ball vs. Braves
Oh my. The Chicago Cubs will be kicking themselves after losing a backbreaker on Tuesday night in Atlanta. The Braves overcame a 6-0 deficit to take Game 1 of a three-game affair with the Cubbies, and a misplayed ball in the eighth inning cost Chicago big time.
After Atlanta had already clawed their way back to within one run of the lead, Braves catcher Sean Murphy sent a routine fly ball into right field. Seiya Suzuki called off centerfielder Cody Bellinger and inexplicably dropped the ball.
Suzuki's error allowed the Braves two base runners to cross home plate and Atlanta took a one-run lead. Manager Brian Snitker handed the ball to Raisel Iglesias in the ninth and the Braves closer shut the door as the Cubs fell 7-6.
This one might linger for awhile. With the Miami Marlins playing a doubleheader today in New York, by the time Chicago takes the field tonight, the Fish could be tied with the Cubs for the final Wild Card spot in the National League.
The Cincinnati Reds also took home a win last night over the Cleveland Guardians, and while David Bell's club is very much on the outside looking in, that number has shrunk to just 1.5 games. The Cubs are in trouble.
If the Chicago Cubs can't right the ship at Truist Park tonight, fans could wake up tomorrow morning with a half-game separating all three teams in the chase for the final NL Wild Card spot.