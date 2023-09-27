MLB Postseason news: Phils and Crew clinch, Cubs drop the ball, AL West race tightens
Two more teams punched their tickets on Tuesday night.
By Drew Koch
MLB Postseason news: AL West race tightens
The Seattle Mariners, behind a brilliant outing from George Kirby, got one back from the Houston Astros on Tuesday night. Kirby shut down the Astros' bats and the M's won 6-2 despite being outhit by Houston.
The rubber match between these two teams takes place today with Framber Valdez going up against Bryce Miller. The Mariners already own the tiebreaker over the Astros, so Houston really needs to get the W tonight in Seattle.
But Reid Detmers kept hope alive for both the Mariners and Astros after taking care of the Texas Rangers lineup on Tuesday night. The Los Angeles Angels starter allowed just one run through seven innings of work, and the Halos dropped the Rangers by a final of 9-3.
So, with just a few days left in the 2023 regular season, only three games separate all three teams. The Mariners and Astros close out their season series today, before Texas and Seattle lock horns this weekend in what could be a pivotal series at T-Mobile Park.
The Houston Astros won't get a walk in the park either, as the Arizona Diamondbacks play host to Dusty Baker and the defending World Champions with playoff aspirations of their own. This race to finish line in the AL West is tightening up.