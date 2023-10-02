MLB Power Rankings: The best free agent on every Wild Card team
With the MLB playoffs beginning on Tuesday with the Wild Card round, we take a look at the players who could be in high demand by other teams in 2024.
By Kevin Henry
Wild Card free agent to watch: Josh Bell, Miami Marlins
Like Stephenson, Bell came to Miami in a midseason trade (coming over from the Cleveland Guardians after signing a deal with them in the offseason) and helped his team make it to the postseason. Bell performed much better in south Florida than he did in Cleveland, slashing .270/.338/.480 in 200 at-bats with the Marlins after posting a 233/.318/.383 slash line in 347 at-bats in Cleveland.
The switch-hitting Bell also performed well when the Marlins needed him most, slashing .346/.438/.538 over his last seven games as Miami moved up to the fifth seed in the National League postseason bracket.
Bell does have a player option for 2024, but the belief is that he will decline that $16.5 million option and test free agency. Especially with what he has done in the final few games for the Marlins, there are plenty who will likely look to land him this offseason.