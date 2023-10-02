MLB Power Rankings: The best free agent on every Wild Card team
With the MLB playoffs beginning on Tuesday with the Wild Card round, we take a look at the players who could be in high demand by other teams in 2024.
By Kevin Henry
Wild Card free agent to watch: Tommy Pham, Arizona Diamondbacks
Pham will be a very interesting player to watch this offseason after he has been in the news for some of the wrong reasons in recent seasons, including the fantasy football debacle with Joc Pederson and this year's tiff with San Diego Padres fans. His numbers have also dwindled as the season has gone along, struggling in a reflection of Arizona's struggles in the final week of the campaign. Pham slashed .174/.300/.174 over his last seven games (23 at-bats) and will be looking to join the Diamondbacks in getting back on the right side of the offensive numbers in the postseason.
Signed to a one-year, $6 million deal by the New York Mets before the season began, then dealt to Arizona when the Mets purged their roster at the MLB trade deadline, Pham has slashed .241/.304/.415 overall with Arizona, hitting six homers and driving in 32 runs. They aren't eye-popping numbers, but it's been enough for Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo to give him 195 at-bats during a critical part of the season.
Can Pham up his veteran value with what he does for Arizona in the postseason? He came to the Mets with a reasonable price tag this offseason, and a strong playoff push could elevate his value heading into 2024.