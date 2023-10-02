MLB Power Rankings: The best free agent on every Wild Card team
With the MLB playoffs beginning on Tuesday with the Wild Card round, we take a look at the players who could be in high demand by other teams in 2024.
By Kevin Henry
Wild Card free agent to watch: Matt Chapman, Toronto Blue Jays
After a hot start to the season, Chapman cooled considerably, slashing just .205/.307/.357 after the All-Star break. His power also dropped off as well, hitting just five homers after the Midsummer Classic compared to 12 before that.
Signed to a two-year, $25 million deal before the 2022 campaign, what the Blue Jays do with Chapman will be one of the most interesting things to watch in Toronto this offseason. Our friends at Jays Journal fairly labeled Chapman as "unpredictable" in this article looking ahead to the offseason. After all, Chapman did win AL Player of the Week and Player of the Month honors in April when he was on fire at the plate, but tailed off considerably from there.
His defensive presence is certainly appreciated in Toronto, but is it enough to offset the frustrations at the plate? He could arguably be the most sought-after third baseman this offseason and land a massive deal that could be the last one signed by the 30-year-old three-time Gold Glove winner. The question is where will that contract take him.