MLB Power Rankings: The best free agent on every Wild Card team
With the MLB playoffs beginning on Tuesday with the Wild Card round, we take a look at the players who could be in high demand by other teams in 2024.
By Kevin Henry
Wild Card free agent to watch: Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies
Want to pick one pitcher that will set free agency on fire this offseason? Well, sure, it could be Blake Snell, who is expected to not be a part of the plans moving forward for the San Diego Padres. The likely winner of the 2023 NL Cy Young is expected to be on the move this offseason, as well as Nola, who gathered enough votes to finish fourth for the award last season.
Nola will be a key part of Philadelphia's attempt to return to the postseason. Zack Wheeler will get the start in Game 1 of the Wild Card round against the Miami Marlins, and Nola will look to make as big of an impact in this round as he did last year against the St. Louis Cardinals when he held the Cards to just four hits over 6.2 scoreless innings. He followed that with a one-run, five-hit performance over 6.0 innings against the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS.
The 30-year-old right-hander made 32 starts this season, marking the third consecutive year he has reached that number. He's durable and gives the Phillies a chance to win when he is on the mound. On the heels of a five-year, $56.75 million deal that expires at the end of this season, Nola will likely earn much more in free agency this offseason.