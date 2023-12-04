MLB rumor roundup: 3 things to watch at 2023 MLB Winter Meetings on Day 1
What could happen in Nashville on Day 1 of the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings? Here are three things I'm watching in the Music City.
By Kevin Henry
MLB rumors: Will the San Diego Padres find a trade partner for Juan Soto?
MLB insider Jon Heyman has reported that a potential trade that would send Soto from San Diego to the New York Yankees has hit a stalemate after San Diego "requested (a) 6-player package" from the Yankees in exchange for Soto and outfielder Trent Grisham. With that eerie silence now coming out of the Bronx and Southern California, could the Toronto Blue Jays move in with a package that would entice A.J. Preller and the Padres?
Heyman later reported that Alek Manoah's name "has come up" in trade talks between Toronto and San Diego, something that would represent a chance for Manoah to not only flush what was a forgettable 2023 but also give the Padres a potential start on rebuilding a rotation with plenty of question marks this winter.
With the Blue Jays linked to both Ohtani and Soto, could Toronto be working both fronts to see which superstar player they could land first? After being initially rumored to be considering moving Bo Bichette and/or Vladimir Guerrero Jr., there is now plenty of discussion that the Blue Jays are willing to make a big splash this offseason and add to the roster rather than tear it down.
Will Toronto make the right moves with one of their top targets this week? Don't be surprised if the Blue Jays draw plenty of attention in Nashville with those rumors.