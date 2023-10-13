MLB Rumors: 1 offseason priority for every team eliminated in Divisional Series
The Dodgers, Braves, Orioles and Twins were all stunningly eliminated in the Divisional Series. Here's how they should approach their offseasons.
Minnesota Twins: Bolster the offense
One of the Minnesota Twins’ biggest weaknesses was on offense, particularly with strikeouts. They set an all-time, single-season record for strikeouts during the regular season. In Games 3 and 4 against the Houston Astros, they struck out 28 times.
That’s not good enough.
Still, the Twins challenged the Astros in this series. With better pitching, they would have been in position to beat them. Which is why bolstering the offense should be, and will be, their top priority this winter. Then they’ll be better equipped to compete with the American League elite.
Another area to monitor with the Twins: The pitching staff, where Sonny Gray, Kenta Maeda, and Emilio Pagan will be free agents this winter.