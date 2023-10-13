MLB Rumors: 1 offseason priority for every team eliminated in Divisional Series
The Dodgers, Braves, Orioles and Twins were all stunningly eliminated in the Divisional Series. Here's how they should approach their offseasons.
Baltimore Orioles: Add starting pitching
Sensing a theme here?
Starting pitching, especially long-term answers, is something that the Baltimore Orioles absolutely need. And it’s something that I believe the Orioles will target heavily in the offseason.
Another need that could be valuable for them: A veteran or two on offense. I had a rival executive recently point out to me the impact that Tommy Pham and Evan Longoria have had in the Diamondbacks’ clubhouse.
Imagine the type of impact those two would have had on the Orioles’ roster. Something to certainly ponder and something that I believe the Orioles will monitor in free agency.
Besides, it’s not like Pham would be expensive as a free agent as he signed a one-year, $6 million deal this past offseason and could sign for something similar this winter.