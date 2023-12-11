MLB Rumors: 3 best Blake Snell destinations after Ohtani deal
By Curt Bishop
2. San Francisco Giants
The San Francisco Giants are another team that was supposedly in the running for Ohtani. Unfortunately, they were outbid. But in order to compete for an NL West title and return to postseason contention in 2024, they will need to make a big offseason move, maybe even two.
They could start with Snell. They already have a homegrown ace in Logan Webb who received a contract extension in April. But a second top starter would make the Giants a serious threat to compete with the Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks for NL West supremacy.
The Giants have not been to the postseason since 2021 when they won the NL West but fell short against the Dodgers in the NLDS. A rotation with Webb and Snell at the top would certainly put some fear into the Giants' fellow National League opponents. They finished 79-83 during the regular season this year.
But with the Padres fading after having traded Juan Soto to the New York Yankees, this could be the Giants' chance to strike and fight their way back into the conversation for an NL West title.
The pitcher-friendly dimensions of Oracle Park are something he could benefit from.