MLB Rumors: 3 best Blake Snell destinations after Ohtani deal
By Curt Bishop
1. Texas Rangers
The Texas Rangers are already in pretty good shape in terms of their starting rotation. After all, postseason master Nathan Eovaldi, who won the clinching fifth game of the World Series is under contract for one more season.
Texas could look to bring back fellow postseason stalwart Jordan Montgomery. But what if they pivot elsewhere and make a play for Snell?
Globe Life Field is obviously going to be an adjustment for Snell, but it would certainly make sense for the Rangers to add him to their rotation.
This would give them a true top-of-the-rotation ace to lead their pitching staff, somebody who also has great postseason experience and could lead them to yet another World Series title.
In addition, Texas would still have Eovaldi, as well as Max Scherzer, Jon Gray, Dane Dunning, and Andrew Heaney. It's also not a complete stretch that Jacob deGrom could return from the injured list late in the season if his recovery from Tommy John surgery goes well.
Texas already has solid pitching, but Snell would make them an elite powerhouse in the American League as well as the instant favorites to win the AL West for the first time since 2016.