MLB Rumors: 3 best Yoshinobu Yamamoto destinations after Ohtani deal
Where should Yoshinobu Yamamoto sign?
1. Yoshinobu Yamamoto can add to Dodgers' Hollywood juggernaut
This has strong "bad for baseball" vibes, but let's be honest — if Yoshinobu Yamamoto wants to maximize his personal fortune, his ability to win, and his ability to craft a legacy, it's hard to pick any team better situated than the Dodgers.
LA should have the best offense in the MLB next season with Shohei Ohtani joining Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Max Muncy, among others. If there's a need, especially in the short term, it's pitching. The Dodgers will welcome Walker Buehler back next season and Bobby Miller is on the upswing, but niether profiles as a bankable 2024 ace. Ohtani won't pitch again until 2025. The stage is set for Yamamoto to contribute extensively right out of the gates.
Ohtani will make a whopping $2 million from the Dodgers in 2024, freeing up the capital necessary to land Yamamoto at his desired price point. Ohtani is expected to make $50 million in endorsement deals annually. Yamamoto won't reach that number, but re-teaming with his World Baseball Classic teammate in Hollywood could sizably boost his off-field gains. The Dodgers are about to become beloved in Japan. That could sway Yamamoto's thinking as he decides where to lend his services.
Baseball games aren't won on paper, and the Dodgers just won 100 games only to lose to the 84-win Diamondbacks in the NLDS. That said, LA profiles as an absolute juggernaut — especially if Yamamoto signs on. He's going to compete for Cy Young one day, perhaps sooner than later, and L.A. is blessed with a competitive ownership group and an aggressive front office. Yamamoto fortifies the one glaring area of need for an otherwise infallible bunch.
The Dodgers are easily the best spot for Yamamoto. Maybe he can carve out a stronger individual brand away from Ohtani and with a more concentrated spotlight, but the Dodgers are the crème de la crème in baseball these days.