MLB Rumors: 3 best Yoshinobu Yamamoto destinations after Ohtani deal
Where should Yoshinobu Yamamoto sign?
2. Yoshinobu Yamamoto can aid Phillies' stranglehold on NL East
Few teams have been more bold in recent free agency periods than the Philadelphia Phillies. From Bryce Harper, all the way through Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto, Nick Castellanos, and Trea Turner, the Phillies have proven their willingness to shell out significant long-term money to land competitive players. Aaron Nola signed a seven-year, $172 million contract to stick around earlier this winter.
Philadelphia continues to be loosely tied to Yamamoto, but never as a favorite. It's probably wise to consider Yamamoto more "pipe dream" than "possibility" for the Phillies, but Dave Dombrowski runs an aggressive front office. The Phillies don't necessarily need another high-end starter, but it can't hurt to roster a 25-year-old with Yamamoto's upside. If Bryce Harper fires up the recruitment charm and the Phillies go toe-to-toe financially with other contenders, there's a lot for Yamamoto to like about the City of Brotherly Love.
The Phillies have been to back-to-back NLCS. Last season ended in bitter disappointment with a Game 7 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, but it's clear the Phillies are among the best teams in the National League. While Yamamoto could take interest in the gaudy regular season win totals of the Dodgers or Atlanta Braves, the Phillies actually deliver in the postseason — when it "matters."
Yamamoto would join a pitching staff that already includes Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola. There wouldn't be a more talented 1-2-3 rotation in the National League. He would also have an explosive offense behind him, with Harper's MVP output leading the way for a group inclined toward scoring in bunches.
If Yamamoto wants to join a confirmed winner with the chance to challenge the NL powerhouses, Philadelphia represents a great option.