MLB Rumors: 3 dark horse teams that will break your postseason bracket
These MLB teams could shock everyone come the MLB playoffs.
By Curt Bishop
Don't sleep on the Phillies
In most people's eyes, the Philadelphia Phillies are not a "dark horse" team. But most people are likely considering the Atlanta Braves the team to beat in the National League. The reigning NL champs will probably have something to say about that.
You may recall that last October, it was the Phillies who put an end to the Braves season. After sweeping the Cardinals in the Wild Card round, they were heavy underdogs against the then-defending World Series champions.
But after splitting the first two games of the series, the teams traveled back to the City of Brotherly Love for Games 3 and 4, and it was all Philadelphia in those games. Who's to say that the Phillies won't upset the Braves again.
Atlanta will obviously be the favorites, but with Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, J.T. Realmuto, Trea Turner, and Kyle Schwarber in their lineup, you can't overlook the Phils. Their pitching staff is also loaded with stars such as Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Ranger Surarez, Craig Kimbrel, Gregory Soto, and others.
The Phillies fell just short in the World Series last fall, so they'll be ready to put that behind them and finish the job this time around.