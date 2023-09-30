MLB Rumors: 3 dark horse teams that will break your postseason bracket
These MLB teams could shock everyone come the MLB playoffs.
By Curt Bishop
The Miami Marlins are a team that should not be overlooked
The Marlins have slowly but surely improved in recent years, and for the first time since 2020, they have the chance to reach the postseason. They currently lead the race for the third and final Wild Card spot in the National League by a half-game over the Chicago Cubs.
What makes the Marlins so dangerous is their pitching. They were the ones that traded Pablo Lopez to the Twins. But they still have a strong bullpen and rotation. Things will be a little more difficult without Sandy Alcantara, but they do have Johnny Cueto, Jesus Luzardo, Edward Cabrera, and Braxton Garrett.
Speaking of the Pablo Lopez trade, they also have a strong offense led by last year's American League batting champion Luis Arraez. Josh Bell, Yuli Gurriel, Jake Burger, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. are also threats. They even have the 2021 World Series MVP in Jorge Soler.
Miami is a young team and very dangerous, even with Alcantara on the shelf, and they could potentially surprise some people this postseason, not unlike the 2007 Colorado Rockies.