MLB Rumors: 3 obvious David Ross replacements the Cubs should avoid
If the Chicago Cubs do fire David Ross after their late-season collapse, they should avoid some rather obvious replacement candidates.
By Mark Powell
Cubs David Ross replacements to avoid: Joe Girardi
Joe Girardi is a players manager, which is something many MLB teams could benefit from. However, this Chicago Cubs clubhouse could use a firm hand. Girardi is a former Cub himself, so he'd almost certainly be interested in any opening. The last time both the Cubs and White Sox needed managers, Girardi was in the running. However, he didn't get the job for a reason.
Girardi was let go by the Phillies midseason in 2022, which prompted their World Series run with Rob Thomson. He even made some recent comments about Ronald Acuña's record-setting stolen base which would make him a fan favorite among fans in the Windy City.
“I don’t want to take anything away from Ronald Acuna, because I think he’s clearly the MVP,” Girardi said, per 670 The Score. “He’s one of the best all-around players I’ve ever seen. But it was not a record. Yes, it is a record in the sense that no one has ever had 40 and 70. I get that. But it wasn’t the stolen base record. I wouldn’t have been happy about it, just because I want my pitcher to stay in rhythm and we’re fighting for our (playoff) lives."
This tired take from Girardi proves the game has passed him by, to some extent. The Cubs going from one ex-catcher to another isn't the right call.