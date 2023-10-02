MLB Rumors: 3 obvious David Ross replacements the Cubs should avoid
If the Chicago Cubs do fire David Ross after their late-season collapse, they should avoid some rather obvious replacement candidates.
By Mark Powell
Cubs David Ross replacements to avoid: Gabe Kapler
The San Francisco Giants let Gabe Kapler go after another disappointing season, but he's sure to receive a job somewhere. While he's a decent fit on paper, the Cubs don't deserve a manager who couldn't make things work in a large market. Frankly, San Francisco used Kapler as a scapegoat. With the right resources, he could surely win.
It's no guarantee Kapler would receive those resources in Chicago, though, as they are likely to lose both Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman this offseason. If Ross is let go -- which is still a big if at this point -- they will be looking to their farm system and remaining roster to perform above its weight class.
Dansby Swanson, Justin Steele and more made for a nice nucleus to build around. Pete Crow-Armstrong and a strong arm system should help in terms of reinforcements by midseason as well. Kapler's experience should do him well elsewhere, but he struggles with bullpen management, which is an area the Cubs don't have a ton of depth. On paper, this isn't an ideal match.