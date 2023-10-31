MLB Rumors: 3 Dylan Carlson trades that could jumpstart Cardinals rebuild
The St. Louis Cardinals have a logjam in their outfield. However, trading Dylan Carlson could help them clear it up a bit.
By Curt Bishop
The St. Louis Cardinals are coming off their worst season in over 30 years. Having finished 71-91 and in last place in the NL Central, St. Louis is going to have some work to do this offseason.
Some of that work will include clearing up the logjam they've created in their outfield.
One outfielder in particular who appears to have been squeezed out of a spot is Dylan Carlson.
Once a top prospect, Carlson has struggled at the plate in recent years and has lost playing time as a result. The young outfielder could potentially be packaged in a trade if St. Louis wants to clear the logjam, as well as add pitching.
If the team looks to trade him, here are three Dylan Carlson trades that could jumpstart the Cardinals offseason.
1. Swap with Dodgers for Emmet Sheehan
While it might be hard to imagine the Cardinals and Dodgers making a trade, especially with both teams trying to contend in 2024, it's not as far-fetched as you might think.
In fact, a need-for-need swap could be had. St. Louis needs pitching, while the Dodgers need some outfielders. David Peralta, Jason Heyward, Enrique Hernandez, and J.D. Martinez are all about to be free agents.
Given the current state of the Dodgers outfield, with James Outman and Mookie Betts as the only sure things for 2024, Carlson could find himself a role in Los Angeles.
Sheehan went 4-1 with a 4.92 ERA in 13 appearances this year, 11 of which were starts. But the young right-hander has plenty of potential and could almost certainly be penciled into the Cards rotation next year.