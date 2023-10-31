MLB Rumors: 3 Dylan Carlson trades that could jumpstart Cardinals rebuild
The St. Louis Cardinals have a logjam in their outfield. However, trading Dylan Carlson could help them clear it up a bit.
By Curt Bishop
2. Package with Gorman, Brendan Donovan, or Tommy Edman to Chicago for Dylan Cease
Bieber is not the only ace in the AL Central that the Cardinals could take a look at.
It's always possible that the Chicago White Sox could change their mind about Dylan Cease and be open to a trade.
If Carlson could be package with Gorman, Tommy Edman, or even Brendan Donovan in a trade with the White Sox, the Cardinals could add a top-level pitcher while also clearing up the logjam in the outfield.
Carlson could be given a fresh start and have a chance to truly blossom as a young star, while St. Louis would get the type of pitcher that they need to lead their rotation in 2024.
Cease struggled this year, posting a 4.58 ERA, but his swing-and-miss capability would benefit the Cardinals rotation, which has largely relied on an outdated pitch-to-contact approach.
Even after trading away Randy Arozarena and Adolis Garcia, the logjam in the St. Louis outfield has not been cleared in any way. But Carlson could be in a position to compete for an everyday role with the White Sox should this trade come to pass.
Though he has struggled at the plate, he still provides elite defense, which could benefit the South Siders tremendously.