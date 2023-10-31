MLB Rumors: 3 Dylan Carlson trades that could jumpstart Cardinals rebuild
The St. Louis Cardinals have a logjam in their outfield. However, trading Dylan Carlson could help them clear it up a bit.
By Curt Bishop
3. Package with Nolan Gorman to Cleveland for Shane Bieber
In order for the Cardinals to acquire the kind of pitching they truly need, they will have to say goodbye to some valuable pieces. This includes somebody like Nolan Gorman.
As mentioned previously, Carlson alone will not be enough to land an ace. St. Louis needs two such pitchers. But packaging him with an impact player such as Gorman would likely get the job done, while also helping to clear out the logjam in the outfield.
Bieber dealt with injuries in 2023 and didn't have his best season, going 6-6 with an ERA of 3.80 in 21 starts. His strikeout numbers are down slightly, but he is still only 28 and definitely has some good years left in him.
He'll be a free agent at the end of the 2024 season, so St. Louis would have to be cognizant of that.
Carlson could give Cleveland a valuable fourth outfielder and potential defensive replacement late in games. The Guardians already have Steven Kwan, Myles Straw, and Oscar Gonzalez as their starting outfielders, but there could be a way for Carlson to carve out a role for himself.
It's always possible that Cleveland could move one of their outfielders to the designated hitter spot to give Carlson a chance to play every day.