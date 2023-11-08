MLB Rumors: 3 favorites to land Sonny Gray after Twins payroll concerns
The Minnesota Twins have stated they want to cut down their payroll. This bodes well for teams that may be in on right-hander Sonny Gray.
By Curt Bishop
3. Atlanta Braves
The Braves are an interesting potential fit for Gray this offseason.
Beyond Max Fried, Spencer Strider, and Bryce Elder, there is a lot of uncertainty in their rotation.
Adding Gray would give them a very solid rotation and somebody that they know can take the ball for them every fifth day. A top four of Strider, Fried, Elder, and Gray would be a nightmare for any team to face, especially in the postseason.
But the Braves had a lot of injuries in their rotation this year. Fried missed considerable time, and Morton also finished the season on the injured list. Gray would give them certainty.
Atlanta had the best record in all of baseball this season, but they once again fell short against their NL East rivals in the Phillies in the NLDS.
The Braves are strong on the offensive side, but need a little bit of help in their rotation.
Gray will be highly sought after, but he certainly won't be the most expensive starter on the market, meaning that signing him for 2024 would be feasible for the six-time defending NL East champions.
When free agency picks up in the coming weeks, Gray may be one of the first pitchers off the board.