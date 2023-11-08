MLB Rumors: 3 favorites to land Sonny Gray after Twins payroll concerns
The Minnesota Twins have stated they want to cut down their payroll. This bodes well for teams that may be in on right-hander Sonny Gray.
By Curt Bishop
2. Philadelphia Phillies
In all likelihood, Aaron Nola will stay with the Phillies. But there is always a chance that he could depart in free agency.
In that case, Gray makes perfect sense for the Phils. According to Jon Morosi, the Phillies are showing interest in the 34-year-old right-hander and see him as a backup option should Nola depart.
Morosi also notes that Gray has a relationship with Phillies pitching coach Caleb Cotham, who were former teammates in college. They also spent time together with the Cincinnati Reds.
Gray would certainly be an ideal target if the Phillies are unable to retain Nola. He would slot in quite nicely next to Zack Wheeler and help keep the Phillies competitive for years to come.
The cost will be high, but the Phillies should have the resources to get it done.
Obviously, their first choice will be to keep Nola around, but Gray is certainly a solid fallback option if they are unable to keep their longtime right-hander.
The Phillies fell short against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLCS, losing the series in seven games to the eventual National League champions and failing to return to the World Series.