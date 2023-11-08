MLB Rumors: 3 favorites to land Sonny Gray after Twins payroll concerns
The Minnesota Twins have stated they want to cut down their payroll. This bodes well for teams that may be in on right-hander Sonny Gray.
By Curt Bishop
The Minnesota Twins have made it known that they intend to cut back on their payroll in 2024. This almost certainly takes them out of the running for Sonny Gray, who has entered free agency.
The veteran right-hander is one of several top starting pitchers who have hit the free agent market. He went 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA and will likely finish second in the AL Cy Young voting.
But with the Twins out of the running, there are several teams who could jump on the opportunity to sign him.
Here are three teams who could target Sonny Gray
3. St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals intend to add three starting pitchers from outside the organization. Bargain moves won't get the job done this time around.
Gray seems like a seamless fit with the Cardinals. He grew up in Smyrna, Tennessee, which isn't too far away from St. Louis, so he could be closer to home.
He also could potentially fit the mold of ace, which is something the Cardinals desperately need in order to bounce back into postseason contention in 2024.
Due to his age, Gray likely won't get a long-term deal, which puts him right in the Cardinals preferred price range.
He shouldn't be the only pitcher the Cardinals target and may not even be the best one they pick up. Either way, Gray provides a high strikeout rate and should be somebody on the Cardinals radar this coming winter.
It was the pitching that cost the Cardinals a chance at contention this year. They lacked a true No. 1 starter, and they paid the price for it, finishing with a record of 71-91 and securing their first losing season since 2007.
Gray could help the Cardinals pick up the pieces and contend again in 2024.