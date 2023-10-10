MLB Rumors: 3 free agents the St. Louis Cardinals should avoid at all costs
The St. Louis Cardinals will be active this offseason, but these three players aren't worth their asking price.
By Curt Bishop
Lucas Giolito
Giolito has some upside when concerning his ability to strike hitters out. He averaged 10 per game this season with the White Sox, Angels, and Guardians.
However, he appears to be on a downward trend. The former All-Star is not the frontline pitcher he once was. Last year, he posted a 4.90 ERA in 30 starts. Things didn't get much better for the veteran right-hander in 2023. Giolito made 33 starts and compiled a dismal record of 8-15 with an ERA of 4.88.
Giolito is still relatively young at 29, so he could always turn things around and rediscover his old form. However, his recent track record precedes him, and that is something that the Cardinals, and other teams for that matter should probably keep an eye on before deciding if they want to negotiate with him or not.
Above all, the Cards need certainty in their rotation, and Giolito's recent body of work makes things very cloudy. He could be a fallback option if they don't sign Aaron Nola, but nothing more than that.
He's not the frontline starter that St. Louis truly needs in order to strengthen their rotation and find a way back to the postseason in 2024.