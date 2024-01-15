MLB Rumors: 3 teams that should take advantage of Padres in Ha-Seong Kim trade
These three teams should take advantage of the San Diego Padres by trading for Ha-Seong Kim.
2. Ha-Seong Kim could be the third base solution for the Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays have had a disappointing offseason so far. They were a potential Juan Soto suitor before their division rivals, the Yankees, landed him in a trade with the Padres. They were also a Shohei Ohtani finalist and thought they had won the sweepstakes before Ohtani spurned them for the Dodgers.
The Jays re-signed Kevin Kiermaier to play center field for them and signed Isiah Kiner-Falefa to a two-year deal, but that's about it. It's been an incredibly underwhelming winter so far for a Jays team coming off an embarrassing exit in the postseason. The outlook would change in a big way if they're able to pull off a trade for Kim.
The Jays have made defense a top priority. Luckily for them, Kim is an elite defender at three of the four infield positions. As of now, the Blue Jays have a massive opening at third base. Players like Cavan Biggio, Santiago Espinal, and IKF can play there, but are not really starting-level players. Adding Kim, a player who ranked 13th in WAR according to ESPN, to start over them, would be quite the upgrade.
The Blue Jays can swap expiring contracts by centering a deal around Yusei Kikuchi to help the Padres rotation or could even potentially be enticed to throw Alek Manoah into a deal for Kim. Either option would help the Padres pursuit of cheap pitching.