MLB Rumors: 3 Jorge Soler mystery teams no one will see coming
With the offseason winding down, there are still a few free agents who have yet to sign such as Jorge Soler. Here are three mystery teams that nobody will see coming in the Soler sweepstakes
By Curt Bishop
Even with the offseason winding down and spring training fast approaching, there are plenty of viable MLB free agents who have yet to sign.
One such player is Jorge Soler, who opted out of the remaining years of his contract with the Miami Marlins.
Soler joined the Marlins in 2022 after winning the World Series MVP in 2021 with the Atlanta Braves. He is coming off of a season in which he hit for a .250 average and crushed 36 home runs with the Marlins.
In this piece, we will be breaking down three potential fits for the free agent slugger.
3. Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox have been very quiet this offseason, which has led to uproar from their fanbase.
But that doesn't necessarily mean that they're done making moves. The team could use a bat and a starting pitcher to bolster their roster.
Soler could be an option for them on the offensive side. The Sox recently lost Justin Turner to the Toronto Blue Jays, and Soler would be an ideal replacement.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today even predicted that Soler would ultimately end up in Boston in his latest predictions column, stating that unrest amongst the fanbase could be "momentarily subdued" if this move is made.
Soler could be the middle-of-the-order bat that the Red Sox need in order to boost their offensive production. They have added Tyler O'Neill and Vaughn Grissom in trades, but their outfield still needs some help after they traded away Alex Verdugo.
The Red Sox finished in last place in the American League East for the third time in four years last season, and not replacing players such as Turner, Verdugo, and Adam Duvall would be a mistake as they enter the 2024 season staring down some tough competition in the division.