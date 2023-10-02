MLB Rumors: 3 pitchers Cardinals can sign to replace Adam Wainwright
By Curt Bishop
Cardinals Adam Wainwright replacements: Jordan Montgomery
With three spots open in the rotation, the Cardinals are going to need more than just one starter next year. But it's always possible that they will entertain a reunion with a familiar face. Jordan Montgomery is a name that comes to mind.
St. Louis acquired Montgomery from the New York Yankees for Harrison Bader last year at the trade deadline. Less than a year later, the Cardinals shipped him off to the Texas Rangers.
The Rangers haven't set their rotation for the Wild Card Series just yet, but it's very possible that Montgomery will draw a start in one of the three games. Regardless of what happens this October, the Cardinals could potentially look at signing him.
He finished the regular season with a record of 10-11, but also had an impressive 3.20 ERA in his 32 starts and 188.2 innings of work. Once a ground ball pitcher, Montgomery has really improved in terms of recording strikeouts, having racked up 166 of them this year with the Cards and Rangers.
He won't come cheap, but he is familiar with the Cardinals organization, and the 30-year-old would certainly be a good fit for the Cardinals as they try to repair their rotation.