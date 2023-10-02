MLB Rumors: 3 pitchers Cardinals can sign to replace Adam Wainwright
By Curt Bishop
Cardinals Adam Wainwright replacements: Aaron Nola
Aaron Nola may be the most sought-after pitcher this offseason thanks to his incredible strikeout rate. He recorded 202 strikeouts this season and averaged just under 10 per nine innings this season.
Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported last month that Nola is expected to be a top target for the Cards this coming winter. He brings good postseason experience, and he also doesn't walk many batters.
However, there are some red flags, most notably the fact that he finished with a poor 4.46 ERA this season. But if he can bounce back to his 2022 form, Nola would be a great addition to any rotation, and he would give the Cardinals their ace in the hole, which is something they desperately need.
Wainwright was an innings eater during his time in St. Louis, and the Cardinals will need to fill some innings with him gone. Nola could be the perfect man for the job, and he'd help the Cardinals put some fear into their opponents thanks to his dominant stuff.
Things obviously won't be the same with Wainwright gone, but Nola is somebody who the Cardinals could definitely benefit from having.