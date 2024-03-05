MLB Rumors: 3 pitchers Red Sox must sign after Lucas Giolito's season-ending injury
The Boston Red Sox received bad news this morning when it was announced that Lucas Giolito would be shut down due to an elbow injury. Here are three starters they must sign in order to combat this issue.
By Curt Bishop
1. Jordan Montgomery has been linked to Red Sox all along
At this point, Jordan Montgomery seems like the most logical choice for the Red Sox. He's someone that they have been linked to for much of the offseason.
Montgomery has been in Boston this offseason with his wife working at a Boston hospital, so the Red Sox would be a logical fit for the veteran left-hander.
Montgomery helped the Texas Rangers win their first World Series title last October after being traded over from the St. Louis Cardinals at the deadline. He went 10-11 during the regular season and posted a 3.20 ERA in his 32 starts between St. Louis and Texas.
While not an ace, Montgomery would give the Red Sox somebody that they can certainly trust in big games, especially during the postseason. He made five starts last October and one relief appearance, earning the win in Game 7 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros.
The Red Sox at this point don't have a choice but to dive back into the free agent market and make a play for one of the remaining starting pitchers if they want to give themselves a chance to compete in 2024. Montgomery is still available and would be the perfect fit.