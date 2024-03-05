MLB Rumors: 3 pitchers Red Sox must sign after Lucas Giolito's season-ending injury
The Boston Red Sox received bad news this morning when it was announced that Lucas Giolito would be shut down due to an elbow injury. Here are three starters they must sign in order to combat this issue.
By Curt Bishop
2. Blake Snell won the NL Cy Young and has AL East ties
The Red Sox have not been linked to Blake Snell, but he could be somebody that they decide to look at now that Giolito is down for the count.
Snell is the reigning National League Cy Young Award winner after posting a 2.25 ERA in 2023. He can provide the Red Sox with the ace they need to bounce back into contention.
Snell is familiar with the American League East thanks to his time with the Tampa Bay Rays. Him potentially joining the Red Sox would add some fuel to the fire in the Red Sox-Yankees rivalry, as both teams would have the reigning Cy Young winners from a year ago.
The veteran left-hander also won 14 games in his 32 starts and struck out 234 batters over 180 innings of work.
Snell won't come cheap, but this late in the game, the Red Sox could maybe sign him to a pillow contract, meaning a shorter-term deal that includes opt-out clauses, similar to what Cody Bellinger took last week from the Chicago Cubs.
This would give the Red Sox a better chance to make some noise in the American League and potentially pose a threat to win a Wild Card spot.