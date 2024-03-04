MLB Rumors: Red Sox-Snell or Montgomery, Mets-Alex Bregman buzz, Cardinals extension
- MLB Insider gives hope of potential Cardinals-Paul Goldschmidt extension
- Mets mentioned as a potential Alex Bregman landing spot
- Red Sox interested in Blake Snell AND Jordan Montgomery
MLB Rumors: MLB Insider gives hope of potential Cardinals-Paul Goldschmidt extension
With the St. Louis Cardinals in the midst of an abysmal season, questions emerged around the trade deadline as to whether the team would trade Paul Goldschmidt. As far-fetched as that might have seemed, Goldschmidt was set to hit free agency at the end of the 2024 season, so the Cardinals could've gotten a pretty nice haul in exchange for an older player who might not have been part of their future.
Fast forward to the 2023 offseason, and no trade took place. In fact, Joel Sherman of the NY Post seems to believe that an extension is looking like a real possibility, which should be exciting for Cardinals fans.
"If I were a betting man, I might, for example, wager that Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler and St. Louis’ Paul Goldschmidt do extensions before reaching free agency."
Sherman is one for two with his extension predictions so far, as Wheeler inked an extension with the Phillies on Monday. Perhaps Goldschmidt is next, and the Wheeler deal could even be a model for St. Louis to follow.
The fact that Goldschmidt is only a first baseman and also three years older means he won't get nearly as high of an AAV as Wheeler, but perhaps Goldschmidt and the Cardinals can agree on some sort of short-term extension.
If the Cardinals were looking to enter any sort of rebuild, they would've traded Goldschmidt last trade deadline or this offseason to get something for him before he hits free agency. They also would not have committed three years to 34-year-old Sonny Gray. With that being said, if Goldschmidt is not traded, he should be extended. Even coming off a down season he's an elite all-around first baseman who obviously makes St. Louis much better. Sherman betting that an extension will happen should get Cardinals fans excited.