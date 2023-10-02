MLB Playoffs: 3 reasons why the Phillies could win it all this October
By Curt Bishop
Last October, the Philadelphia Phillies surprised everybody when they made a jaw-dropping run to the World Series as the third Wild Card team. It was the first year that the postseason had been expanded to six teams per league, and the Phillies were the last team into the playoffs for the National League.
They took out the St. Louis Cardinals in the Wild Card round, effectively ending the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina before a matchup in the NLDS with the then-defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves.
There, they eliminated the defending champions, winning the series 3-1. The Phils then took down the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLCS before a date with the Houston Astros in the Fall Classic.
Unfortunately, their magical run came to an end in Game 6 of the World Series. However, Philadelphia went 90-72 and secured the top Wild Card spot this season. They'll now prepare for a matchup with the young-upstart Miami Marlins on Tuesday.
The Phillies went far last year, and certainly have high goals for this October as they try to erase the memory of their World Series loss.