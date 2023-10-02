MLB Playoffs: 3 reasons why the Phillies could win it all this October
Last October, the Philadelphia Phillies surprised everybody when they made a jaw-dropping run to the World Series as the third Wild Card team. Can they do it again?
By Curt Bishop
Why the Phillies can win it all: Quality pitching
You simply cannot count the Phillies out, and much of it has to do with the strength of their pitching staff. Their top two starters got them through the Wild Card Series last year and will look to do the same this year.
Zack Wheeler and Aaron Nola are two of the finest pitchers in all of baseball, and they'll head up the Phillies rotation in the first two games against Miami. The Marlins are also rich in pitching and will be a tough opponent, but Wheeler and Nola will be in their home ballpark.
Wheeler won 13 games this season and posted a 3.61 ERA in 192 innings and 32 starts. Nola didn't have as good of a season as Wheeler did unfortunately, posting a 4.46 ERA despite winning 12 games. However, he is an innings eater and pitched 193.2 innings this year, while also striking out 202 batters.
The rest of their rotation features some solid arms such as Michael Lorenzen, Taijuan Walker, and Ranger Suarez who could be deployed in various spots during the Wild Card Series.
The bullpen is strong too, with Craig Kimbrel, Gregory Soto, Jose Alvarado and Seranthony Dominguez.