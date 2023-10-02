MLB Playoffs: 3 reasons why the Phillies could win it all this October
Last October, the Philadelphia Phillies surprised everybody when they made a jaw-dropping run to the World Series as the third Wild Card team. Can they do it again?
By Curt Bishop
Why the Phillies can win it all: Powerful lineup
Philadelphia's lineup is another strength. Unfortunately, they lost postseason hero Rhys Hoskins in spring training due to a torn ACL, but the rest of the lineup remains strong.
Bryce Harper is back at full strength while Alec Bohm, J.T. Realmuto, Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, and Nick Castellanos provide solid protection for the three-time National League MVP. You also can't sleep on Bryson Stott, Johan Rojas, Brandon Marsh, Christian Pache, and Jake Cave.
Philadelphia has a very powerful lineup that can score plenty of runs, even against the most elite pitching staffs in the game today, including that of the Marlins. Regardless of who is pitching, the Phillies lineup poses a major threat to any opponent on each given day.
Facing them will be no easy task for the Marlins or any other teams the Phillies may come across this Fall. Hoskins may be down, but there are absolutely no soft spots in the vaunted Phillies attack.
Harper had a strong postseason last year, as did Schwarber, and the two of them together are primed to do even more damage this coming postseason as the Phillies try to defend their National League crown and win their first title since 2008.