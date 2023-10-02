MLB Playoffs: 3 reasons why the Phillies could win it all this October
Last October, the Philadelphia Phillies surprised everybody when they made a jaw-dropping run to the World Series as the third Wild Card team. Can they do it again?
By Curt Bishop
Why the Phillies can win it all: Motivation
In sports, there is no stronger tool than motivation, and the Phillies have plenty of reasons to be motivated. First, they recall what took place in the World Series and how the Astros emerged victorious. That in and of itself is enough to motivate a team, but after what took place in 2017, nobody wants to lose to the Astros.
The Phillies hadn't been to the Fall Classic since their loss to the New York Yankees in 2009, but with a magical run last October, they made it back. That trip was obviously spoiled by the Astros, however.
Second, the Phillies have not won a title since 2008. That year, they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in five games to secure their first championship since 1980. It has now been 15 years since the Phillies accomplished that feat, and the City of Brotherly Love will be behind them as they try to erase the memory of their defeat at the hands of the Astros.
The Phillies will certainly have stiff competition from the rest of the teams in the postseason, and it'll be a difficult journey, but they'll be ready to go on Tuesday as they try and make it back to the World Series.