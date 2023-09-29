MLB Rumors: 3 reasons the Cardinals will bounce back in 2024
A disastrous season for the Cardinals is almost over. Here's why they'll be more prepared next year and won't let this happen again.
By Curt Bishop
Reasons the St. Louis Cardinals can contend next year: 1. A long history of winning
Some fans may see this as a cliche, and it's understandable as to why. But after a dreadful 1990s decade, the Cardinals finished above .500 the following decade in all but one season. The 2010s decade did not feature a losing season.
In fact, since 2000, the Cardinals have only missed the playoffs eight times, reaching in each of the other 15 seasons. As such, this season could prove to be nothing more than a fluke. That's what the Cardinals and their fans are hoping. But the history of the team certainly speaks for itself.
As previously mentioned, seasons like this one are rare. Since Bill DeWitt Jr. bought the team in 1995, they have only had three losing seasons. They've put together a winning product more often than not, so there is reason to believe that they'll make the necessary changes for the future.
Fans obviously are going to be skeptical, given their recent track record of quiet offseasons, and it's understandable as to why. The Cardinals haven't won a World Series since 2011 or reached the Fall Classic since 2013.
The standards have seemingly been lowered. But history still speaks for itself and stands to reason why 2023 could prove to be a rare exception to that history.