MLB Rumors: 3 teams that should be happy waiting for Dylan Cease trade at deadline
If the Chicago White Sox wait until the trade deadline to move Dylan Cease, these teams should lurk patiently.
2. Orioles can afford to wait for Dylan Cease at trade deadline
The Orioles have more bullets in the chamber for a potential Dylan Cease trade than any other franchise. Factor in last season's 101-win finish and subsequent ALDS exit, and no team "needs" Cease more. Pitching was the Orioles' downfall in 2023. For a young, upstart team marred by ownership's fickle financial commitment, few options are more appealing than a mid-20s Cy Young candidate with multiple years of team control on his affordable contract.
Cease would operate as the undisputed No. 1 ace in Baltimore. It's obvious the Orioles will not sign a splashy free agent. Baltimore has every reason to spend aggressively to build on last season's success, but the front office does not have ownership's blessing to toss around nine-figure deals. As such, the Orioles could instead pay Cease $8 million in 2024 before settling in arbitration next season (or potentially recouping value in another trade down the road). The future comes around the corner fast in the MLB, but Cease theoretically boosts Baltimore in the present while offering long-term flexibility.
Baltimore dealt for Jack Flaherty at the 2023 trade deadline and immediately regretted the decision. The Orioles have a ton of positional talent on the rise, but even another dominant regular season won't assuage postseason doubts unless the Orioles make serious headway in the bullpen. Cease doesn't necessarily aid in the experience department — he only has 2.2 innings of postseason ball under his belt — but he would give the Orioles an innings-eater who comfortably projects as a postseason starter.
Last season was proof that Baltimore can survive mediocre pitching in the regular season. The offense and depth of talent on that roster will sustain a lot of victories. So, Baltimore can afford to wait until Chicago's asking price dips. Once it does, however, the Orioles should strike fast.