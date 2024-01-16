MLB Rumors: 3 teams that should be happy waiting for Dylan Cease trade at deadline
If the Chicago White Sox wait until the trade deadline to move Dylan Cease, these teams should lurk patiently.
1. Cubs can afford to wait for Dylan Cease at trade deadline
The Cubs finally added pitching in the form of World Baseball Classic gold medalist Shota Imanaga. The 30-year-old has four years of guaranteed money on his deal, which should pan out beautifully for the Northsiders. The southpaw's reputation for location control and vicious off-speed movement is the perfect complement to Justin Steele atop the Chicago rotation.
That said, the Cubs can still stand to improve the pitching staff going into the regular season. Chicago has one of the strongest farm systems in baseball, headlined by all-world defensive prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong. If Jed Hoyer and the front office are motivated to get a Cease deal across the finish line, the Cubs should be more than capable.
A sixth-round draft pick to the Cubs in 2014, Cease has experience on both sides of the in-city rivalry. He has spent his entire MLB career in Chicago and there's no reason to believe he desires a change of scenery. At least not as far as his living situation is concerned. The Cubs offer improved competitive standing in the short term, compared to the White Sox. Craig Counsell, whom the Cubs gifted with the largest managerial contract in league history, is known for his expert bullpen management. He can maximize Cease's matchups without overextending the 28-year-old.
The Cubs need offensive help more than anything, but it's hard to go far in the postseason without a serious weapons cache on the pitching front. Steele and Imanaga offer plenty of upside, while Jameson Taillon has a couple postseason outings under his belt. Even so, Cease would materially improve the Cubs' competitive odds. The Cubs probably have enough to get by in the meantime, but if Cease becomes more readily available midseason, the front office should pounce.