MLB Rumors: 3 teams that should pay Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s reported price
The winner of the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes is going to need to pay up. These three teams have the money and the need to go all in.
3 teams that should pay Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 1. Boston Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox are in the same position as they were in 2006 when they signed Daisuke Matsuzaka. The Red Sox are in one of the toughest divisions in all of MLB, with every team besides them currently over .500. This includes the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays, who both clinched the postseason, as well as the Toronto Blue Jays, who could soon clinch a spot, and the New York Yankees, who are also a contender for Yamamoto.
The Red Sox signed Matsuzaka because if they let him sign with the Yankees, it could hurt them for years to come. Now, with Red Sox players like Corey Kluber and James Paxton both becoming free agents, as well as Adam Duvall, if not re-signed, they would clear $27 million in salary, which could be enough to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Current Boston Red Sox rotation with possible moves
The Red Sox currently have a rotation of Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck, and Chris Sale, but they could also use Garrett Whitlock and Nick Pivetta in the starting rotation. If they could add Yamamoto to this rotation while reinforcing the starting lineup, they could become contenders.
They currently also have Japanese slugger Masataka Yoshida, whom they acquired from the Orix Buffaloes, which could give them an advantage in trying to sign Yamamoto since they were teammates. This could be one of the last chances they have to make a playoff push with the current talent before Kenley Jansen, Alex Verdugo, Nick Pivetta, and others become free agents after the 2024 season.