MLB Rumors: 3 teams that should pay Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s reported price
The winner of the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes is going to need to pay up. These three teams have the money and the need to go all in.
3 teams that should pay Yoshinobu Yamamoto: 2. New York Mets
The Mets seem interested in signing Yoshinobu Yamamoto this offseason. They are willing to spend big on free agents and Yamamoto could be a good addition to pair with Kodai Senga, forming one of the best one-two punches in all of MLB, especially considering they are both Japanese.
The Mets currently have a weak starting rotation after trading away players like Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. It appears that the main starters for the 2024 season would be Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana, and Joey Lucchesi, all of whom have an ERA of around 3.00 this season.
Mets' GM Billy Eppler's history with Japanese players
According to Andy Martino at SNY, Mets GM Billy Eppler traveled to Japan in 2023 to watch Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Both Billy Eppler and Brian Cashman are on the hot seat, and unless they can succeed soon, they could be at risk of losing their jobs. However, unlike the Yankees, the Mets have recently shown that they are willing to invest in the team, even if it means spending money.
As the assistant GM of the New York Yankees, Eppler helped acquire Tanaka. Later, as the general manager of the Los Angeles Angels, he helped sign Shohei Ohtani. Now, as the general manager of the New York Mets, he played a role in signing Kodai Senga. This track record of bringing some of the best Japanese players to MLB could be a significant factor in their pursuit of Yamamoto, as pointed out by CBS Sports Reporter Mike Axisa.